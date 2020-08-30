Zimbabwean winger Gabriel Nyoni is training with Cape Town-based National First Division (NFD) side Cape Umoya United after his Maritzburg United exit, Soccer24 has established.

The former Highlanders captain was shown the exit door at the Team of Choice despite arrived this season due to injury problems.

I had a great time and experience Maritzburg United. Unfortunately, injuries forced me out of the club. We had a great relationship at the club. Special thanks to coach Eric Tinkler, The Charismatic Coach Parks, the great Manager Quinton Jacobs, The Chairman. Maritzburg United is an organised and well structured club and I respect it.

I’m now strong and ready to fight again,” he wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Insiders have revealed that the 27-year-old is currently training with Cape Umoya, a team which is currently in 11th position on table in the South African second-tier division, though it is still not clear whether he is doing so with the intention of making a move or just for fitness purposes.

