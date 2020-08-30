Baroka captain Elvis Chipezeze believes facing title chasing Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs in two of their remaining three games actually motivates them, instead of adding pressure.

The Limpopo-based side are fighting for survival in the ABSA Premiership sitting 15th on the table, a point above bottom-placed Polokwane City with three games to go.

Standing in the way of Baroka’s quest to survive the chop are Sundowns (who they face this afternoon), SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs but it is facing the two title-chasing giants which makes Dylan Kerr’s charges’ case much more complex according to neutrals.

Chipezeze however, has a radical view.

“No, it’s (facing Sundowns and Chiefs) actually motivation,” the Warriors defender told Soccer24.

On their fight for survival, he said: “There are three massive games coming up and I’m positive my boys will put more than 100% effort. Our aim obviously is to survive relegation and I’m positive we will. Looking at the last three games we have played (against AmaZulu, Orlando Pirates and Chippa United), I was pleased with the way we played and now we have to focus on the remaining three.”

Baroka won two consecutive games before football was brought to halt by the novel Covid-19 pandemic; one in the league and one in the cup but have not registered a single victory since the league resumed and the former Chicken Inn man admits the break affected their rhythm.

“If you check the last time we played competitive football, it was in March. Then we resumed four months later and it isn’t easy to maintain the same momentum. If you look closely, all the times were struggling in the first two or three games because of that but for now, we just have to focus on the remaining games and try to collect as many points as we can,” he said.

