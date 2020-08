Samir Nurkovic produced a contender for miss-of-the season in Kaizer Chiefs’ 0-1 loss to Bidvest Wits at the FNB Stadium on Sunday.

With the game goalless, in the 89th minute, the Serbian blazed his effort over the cross with an empty net yawning.

Watch the video below:

https://twitter.com/SuperSportTV/status/1300093672600592384?s=20

