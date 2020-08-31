Argentina’s president Alberto Fernandez has sent Lionel Messi a message, urging him to consider returning home to finish his career there.

Messi, 33, handed a transfer request at Barcelona on Tuesday after the superstar fell out with the club hierarchy over the decisions made under president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

A number of clubs, including Manchester City, Juventus, PSG and Inter Milan, have been touted as the possible destinations for the star should he completes his exit at Nou Camp this summer.

Despite the links, the Argentina president still wants to see Messi playing in his home country sooner or later.

“You are in our hearts, and we have never seen you play in our country,” Fernandez said in a message directed at Messi via C5N as cited by Goal.com.

“Give us the pleasure of ending your career with Newell’s Old Boys, your club.”

Meanwhile, Messi’s departure at Nou Camp is now complicated after LaLiga intervened and declared that he could only leave if his €700m ($823m) buy-out clause is paid.

The player had hoped the club would release him for free, basing on another clause in his contract which allows him to leave for free at the end of every season.

The deadline for that clause, however, passed in June.

