Under normal circumstances, you would expect Samir Nurkovic to be the topic of discussion after Kaizer Chiefs’ loss to Bidvest Wits on Sunday.

The Serbian produced arguably the miss of the season when he blazed his effort from close range with an empty net yawning, over the bar,with a minute of regulation time left to play.

The look on coach Ernst Middendorp’s face, as well as the disbelief of the Amakhosi fans who were following the action live on SuperSport 4, told a vivid picture of how big a chance that was and how costly it would be.

Nurkovic’s miss would proved costly indeed, as substitute Bienvenu Eva Nga hit the sucker punch in stoppage time, a setback which at that point in time ensured that the ABSA Premiership title was out their hands.

Instead of ruing that missed chance at decisive as it was, Kaizer Chiefs fans on social media are still taking out their frustration on Khama Billiat, despite their team staying at the top after Sundowns’ shock loss to relegation-threatened Baroka.

“President can you please appoint a COMMISSION of inquiry on whether or not the guy Sundowns sold to Chiefs is really Khama Billiat. I suspect the real Billiat was sold to some Zimbabwean Team long ago,” wrote one Lazola Ndamase.

“Khama Billiat need to appear before the Kaizer Chiefs Integrity Committee,” noted Hasmanyze.

“Form is temporary , class is permanent is a phrase I have often heard regarding Khama Billiat but honestly the class is permanently gone …It’s end of an era …Age is not on his side.”

“Did you know that Khama Billiat is scamming Kaizer Chiefs R830 000 a month?” weighed in one Ntombi Lelo.

While Billiat is admittedly not having a good season, for him to be still trending after Nurkovic’s miss, is as outrageous as the miss itself, maybe it’s because the latter can afford to miss such chances since he has 13 league goals this season.

