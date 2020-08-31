Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic says he has discussed with Zifa the plans to play at least one friendly match before the Afcon qualifiers resume in November.

Zimbabwe will face Algeria in back-to-back encounters during the international break from 11 to the 19th of the month. The games will mark the return of the campaign after it was postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in an interview with Daily News, Logarusic, who is yet to take charge of a national team game since his appointment in February, said the friendly match would help him build a squad that will play Algeria.

“It’s important to have at least a friendly match before we play the qualifiers to help us have an idea on the players that we can select for those crucial matches,” the gaffer told the publication.

“I understand the federation is working on something because we discussed it.

“Friendly matches will help us have an idea of what to expect from our players. I’m not really looking at the type of opponents, the important thing will be for us to play.”

Should Zifa manage to arrange the friendly, that game will happen during the October international break when most of the foreign-based players would be available.

Comments

comments