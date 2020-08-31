Neymar has decided on his future and the player is willing to remain at Paris Saint-Germain next season.

The Brazilian was in recent times linked with an exit at the French giants after struggling with injuries and disciplinary issues in his first two seasons. He arrived at Parc des Princes from Barcelona in 2017 for a world record fee of €222 million ($264m).

Despite the slow start, Neymar was a key figure in PSG’s 2019/20 Champions League campaign. The 28-year-old produced outstanding performances in the team’s run which ended in the final but could not help it to clinch the trophy.

In an interview with PSG Le Mag, the star said his ambition is to return to the Champions League final again as soon as possible.

“I am staying at PSG next season,” he said. “I remain and with the ambition to return to the final of the Champions League, this time to win it. I like this idea of ​​doing everything to leave my name in the history books of my club.”

