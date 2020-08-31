South African coach Mlungisi ‘Professor’ Ngubane believes Khama Billiat could have cheated his age given how the player has been performing this season.

The Zimbabwean forward is going through his worst campaign since arriving in the Absa Premiership a decade ago. He has only scored once in 23 appearances across all competitions in the 2019/20 season.

Billiat’s below-par performances have now attracted criticism from the former Black Leopards team manager.

Ngubane told KickOff.com: “Billiat is playing like a player who came here having reduced his age.

“Now he’s trying, but it’s no longer happening. Maybe he is not even 29. He can’t play like this. Earning so much money and you play like that? The heart and the mind want to do it, but the body refuses.”

Ngubane’s outrageous claims follow after Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp admitted Billiat is going through a difficult spell and will soon rediscover his form.

He said last week: “We know it’s not a great season from Khama, but everybody knows there’s huge potential and we can only support him and put him into the next movement and expect that he will do better.”

Comments

comments

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.