Former Warriors striker Vitalis Takawira is reportedly among the candidates vying for the post of national team manager.

ZIFA have already started conducting interviews for short-listed candidates, almost one year after the post fell vacant.

According to the Herald, Takawira is among those set to appear before a ZIFA panel for the interviews. Other candidates are 2006 Soccer Star of the Year Clement Matawu and former Warriors striker Agent “Ajira” Sawu.

Wellington Mpandare, who was the last to hold the position, has also thrown his name in the hat and remains the firm favourite to retain the post.

ZIFA president, Felton Kamambo, said the appointment would be made in their board meeting expected late next month and national team head coach, Zdravko Logarusic will have a say on who should occupy the position.

