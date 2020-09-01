Mamelodi Sundowns have unveiled their Puma kit for the 2020/21 season.

The shirt has a new logo to “reflect the history and journey the club has embarked on to the pinnacle of African football”.

The changes include a shortened and bolder ribbon, more defined hand sign the centre circle within the logo surrounding the hand has been removed.

Some of these changes were necessitated by the modern media and advertising requirements.

Spokesperson Alex Shakoane, acknowledged the importance of celebrating 50 years of Mamelodi Sundowns, saying: “The unveiling of the upgraded logo as part of the 50-year celebrations is important for the club.

“The rich history has given us the platform to grow the brand and achieve continental success. Sundowns made history in 2016 by becoming the first South African Club during the PSL era to win the African Champions League and to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup.”

The upgraded logo will be found on the latest 2020/2021 Puma kit which marks the beginning of the modernized brand identity rollout.

