Gibson Mahachi, the manager of Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe, has confirmed that there are teams from France knocking on the door for the Warriors defender.

Hadebe (24), is currently on the books of Turkish Super Lig side Yeni Malatyaspor, where he had an impressive debut season and was named in the division’s team of the season.

Responding to the development, Mahachi said there is growing interest for the gangly defender from teams from both Turkey and France.

“When you play in your debut season, and attract interest from top clubs in your league and in other parts of Europe, it means you are doing well,’’ said Mahachi told The Herald.

“There have been enquiries from top-flight clubs in Turkey, and one or two from France but, at the moment, Teenage is still contracted to Yeni Malatyaspor.”

“His move from the club will depend on the offers that the club gets and whether they accept or not,” he added.

