La Liga has released the fixtures for the 2020/21 season which will kick off on September 13 and runs through Matchday 38 on May 23.

Barcelona and Real Madrid’s first meeting is on October 25 at the Camp Nou in Catalonia. The sides head to Madrid on April 11.

The first Madrid Derby comes on December 13 at the Bernabeu, and the return fixture is at the Wanda Metropolitano on March 7.

Here are the important dates in the campaign.

Matchday 1 – Sept. 13

Alaves v Real Betis

Atletico Madrid v Sevilla

Barcelona v Elche

Eibar v Celta Vigo

Cadiz v Osasuna

Granada v Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid v Getafe

Valencia v Levante

Real Valladolid v Real Sociedad

Villarreal v Huesca

Clásicos:

Barcelona – Real Madrid: 25 October

Real Madrid – Barcelona: 11 April

Madrid derby dates:

Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid: 13 December

Atlético Madrid – Real Madrid: 7 March

