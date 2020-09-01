La Liga has released the fixtures for the 2020/21 season which will kick off on September 13 and runs through Matchday 38 on May 23.
Barcelona and Real Madrid’s first meeting is on October 25 at the Camp Nou in Catalonia. The sides head to Madrid on April 11.
The first Madrid Derby comes on December 13 at the Bernabeu, and the return fixture is at the Wanda Metropolitano on March 7.
Here are the important dates in the campaign.
Matchday 1 – Sept. 13
Alaves v Real Betis
Atletico Madrid v Sevilla
Barcelona v Elche
Eibar v Celta Vigo
Cadiz v Osasuna
Granada v Athletic Bilbao
Real Madrid v Getafe
Valencia v Levante
Real Valladolid v Real Sociedad
Villarreal v Huesca
Clásicos:
Barcelona – Real Madrid: 25 October
Real Madrid – Barcelona: 11 April
Madrid derby dates:
Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid: 13 December
Atlético Madrid – Real Madrid: 7 March
