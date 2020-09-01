Knox Mutizwa has been linked with a number of clubs in the South African top-flight following his exploits in the 2019/20 season.

The Golden Arrows striker has scored thirteen times in the league and is in the race for the Golden Boot award with just a goal behind the top scorers – Gabadinho Mhango (Orlando Pirates) and Peter Shalulile (Highlands Park).

Reports in South Africa are suggesting the interested sides include some top teams and also SuperSport United.

The Kaitano Tembo-coached club is said to be in search of strikers to add to the squad.

Mutizwa, 26, joined Arrows in 2016 from Highlanders and has amassed over 100 appearances in the South African top-flight, including those he made during a loan spell at Bidvest Wits.

Comments

comments