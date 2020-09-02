The 2020/21 SerieA season will kick off on 19/20 September, with the final round due to take place on May 23, 2021, after the fixtures were announced on Wednesday.

Champions Juventus will begin their reign with a home match against Sampdoria while runners-up Inter Milan face newly promoted side, Benevento. AC Milan will open with a home match against Bologna.

The first Milan derby will happen in the fourth matchday of the campaign with Inter hosting Milan on October 18 with the second set to take place on February 21.

Juve and Inter will face each other in the Derby d’Italia in the penultimate round of fixtures.

Serie A matchday one fixtures:

Benevento v Inter

Fiorentina v Torino

Genoa v Crotone

Juventus v Sampdoria

Lazio v Atalanta

Milan v Bologna

Parma v Napoli

Sassuolo v Cagliari

Udinese v Spezia

Hellas Verona v Roma

