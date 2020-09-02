Warriors international Admiral Muskwe could make another loan exit at Leicester City, either to the Championship or League One.

The 22-year old spent the last half of the previous season at the then-League Two side Swindon Town, making five appearances before the campaign was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He has been training with the senior team and featured in two pre-season friendlies against Birmingham and Sheffield Wednesday last week, along with other nine Under-23s players.

City coach Brendan Rodgers has told the club’s LCFC TV that some of these academy stars could continue their development away from the King Power Stadium next season.

“These guys are not 17, 18, a lot of them are 20 to 22, so they’re at a good age,” Rodgers said. “They’ve absolutely been superb since they’ve come in.

“Their attitude has been great. They’ve shown respect, but they’ve played with no fear and looked to try to impress.

“There’s one or two like Sidnei who are younger than the others, he’s come in and done very well also.

“They’re a talented young bunch. Some of them will probably end up going out to Championship clubs and League One clubs to continue with their development as well.”

Muskwe could play again this weekend when Leicester City take on Championship side Blackburn Rovers at the King Power Stadium.

