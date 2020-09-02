Khama Billiat’s parents have backed the under-fire Warriors star insisting that he will rediscover his form and be at his best again.

The Aces Youth Academy graduate has come under scrutiny for his performances at Amakhosi, particularly in this title-chasing campaign, in which he has scored only one goal, a disappointment to many considering the lofty expectations associated with his name and earnings.

His father Mustapha says he wishes Chiefs can go all the way and win the title so that his son can have breathing space amid such criticism.

“My wish is for Kaizer Chiefs to win the league so that Khama will get credit and he will be free to decide whether he still wants to be at Kaizer Chiefs or make a move. What surprises me is that people only see cause of the problem, through the branches. They must see the root cause of the problem because we need to uproot the cause of the problem,” he told The Herald.

Billiat’s mother Rosa, echoed her husband words and also brushed aside claims of her son being an age cheat by South African coach Mlungisi Ngubane.

“I remember at one time, at Sundowns, there was talk from fans that “Khama must go and Pitso (Mosimane) must go” but, after that, he fully recovered from an injury,’’ she said.

“He went on to win awards, together with his coach. So, I have seen this before, and know that it happens in football and it shall pass. I am not really worried. What I know is Khama is passionate about football, he loves football.”

On Ngubane’s insinuations that Billiat might not be 30-years old, she said: “My child never cheated, when it comes his age, at any stage in his career. I kept all my baby cards so that my children, when they grow up, they will show their kids. “But, what I don’t understand is how a professional coach (Ngubane), who players look up to, can say such about my son.”

