Here is the confirmed team news for the ABSA Premiership clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United; 1800 kick off time, at the Orlando Stadium.

Kaizer Chiefs: Khune ©, Moleko, Mathoho, Sasman, Cardoso, Katsande, Manyama, Parker, Frosler, Billiat, Nurković

Subs: Bvuma, Baccus, Agay, Mphahlele, Kambole, Zulu, Ngezana, Sifama

 

Chippa United: Mothwa, Thopola, Nsabiyumva, K.Moyo, Maphanga,  Lentjies, Malepe, Maphangule, Gamildien, Jodwana, Sekotlong.

Subs: Mazibuko, Modisane, Mthethwa, Komane, E.Moyo, Masalesa, Mbenyane, Lebitso, Kwem.

 

