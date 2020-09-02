Highlands Park players are reportedly angry at the club owners following news that they are selling their PSL franchise next season.

The Gauteng-based outfit and Tim Sukazi have already agreed on the purchase agreement and a deal could be completed soon. The team will most likely relocate to Mpumalanga and be renamed TS Galaxy.

The development leaves players like captain Tapuwa Kapini, 36, facing an uncertain future and could be dropped should the buyers look to build a team from a youthful base.

More players are also in the same predicament since the new owners will also sell several stars from the current squad to accommodate those from their TS Galaxy team in the NFD.

According to information released to KickOff.com, the majority of the team is angry as they feel they were not informed about the pending sale.

“Players are very angry, they feel hard done by, and the team and had a serious meeting with the management,” an inside source told the website.

“They didn’t want to train until they were given answers about the future of the club.”

However, chairman Brad Kaftel has refuted the claims and confirmed they spoke to the players last weekend after the news gathered steam.

“We did have communication with players over the weekend, I sent a voice note clarifying that the club hasn’t been sold as yet,” Kaftel said.

“As of today we haven’t signed any agreement with anyone, but there have been talks with different people who want to buy the club for months now.

“We are still in communication with potential buyers. The players will be the first ones to know once everything is concluded.”

