Former Warriors coach Norman Mapeza has showered defender Teenage Hadebe with praise following his impressive debut season in the Turkish Super Lig.

Hadebe (24), is on the books of Yeni Malatyaspor and was named in Turkish Super Lig team of the season despite his side fighting relegation in the 2019/20 campaign, a recognition which Mapeza applauded.

“I think it’s a massive achievement being selected in the Turkish Super Lig team of the season, it clearly shows how hard he has been working for his club,” Mapeza, who once turned out for Galatasaray in the Turkish top-flight, said.

“As a foreigner, as a Zimbabwean, it’s massive. We should all be proud of his achievements because the league is one of the best in Europe,”he added.

Hadebe made 23 appearances in the league and 28 across all competitions for Malatyaspor, who were relegated but then re-instated after the Turkish Football Federation lifted relegation.

