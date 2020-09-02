Title-chasing Mamelodi Sundowns take on relegation-threatened Polokwane City in the ABSA Premiership this evening and here is how the two teams line up. (Kick off 1800)

Mamelodi Sundowns: Mweene; Ngcongca, Madisha, Nascimento, Langerman; Mkhuma, Coetzee, Kekana, Zwane; Maboe, Sirino.

Subs: Pieterse, Arendse, Lukhubeni, Lakay, Mabunda, Mkhulise, Laffor, Makgalwa, Meza.

Polokwane City: Chigova; Mvelase, Motloung, Nkili, Hlongwane; Manaka, Phiri; Mngomezulu, Tlolane, Hlubi; Anas.

Subs: Phali, Semenya, Chembezi, Chauke, J. Maluleke, Nku, Mahlasela, Booi, Mashumba.

