There were eight games played in the ABSA Premiership on Wednesday, meaning every team was in action in the penultimate round of fixtures; here is how Zimbabwean players fared for their respective outfits.

Khama Billiat ended his 12 month goal drought when his solitary strike propelled Kaizer Chiefs to a 1-0 win over Chippa United, a result which saw them move within touching distance of the title.

Willard Katsande started for Amakhosi, so did Kelvin Moyo for the Chilli Boys, though the latter was given his marching orders for a foul late in the second half.

George Chigova was in goal for Polokwane City when they were thumped 0-3 by title-chasing Mamelodi Sundowns while Charlton Mashumba came on in the second half for Rise and Shine, who are almost relegated from the South African top-flight.

Knox Mutizwa started while Divine Lunga was on the bench as Lamontville Golden Arrows played out a goalless draw with Bloemfontein Celtic.

Kuda Mahachi came off the bench to score for SuperSport United in their 4-1 drubbing of relegation-threatened Baroka. For Baroka, goalkeeper and captain Elvis Chipezeze was on the bench, the same goes for Onismor Bhasera for Matsatsantsa.

Tapuwa Kapini kept yet another clean sheet for Highlands Park when they edged Cape Town City 1-0.

Both Ovidy Karuru and Talent Chawapiwa, who turn out for Stellenbosch and AmaZulu respectively, were unused substitutes in the two sides’s goalless draw.

Clive Augusto was introduced in the second half in Maritzburg United’s 0-1 defeat to Orlando Pirates.

Terrence Dzvukamanja started and played the entire game as Bidvest Wits were edged 0-1 by BlacK Leopards.

