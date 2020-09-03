Baroka goalkeeper Ayanda Dlamini has responded to Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane’s claims that he and Elvis Chipezeze are very good at using delaying tactics when their team is winning.

Pitso made the statements after his side lost 1-0 to the Limpopo-based club last weekend. The gaffer likened Dlamini to Chipezeze whom he described as a master of time-wasting.

He said: “This one was a different one. They’ve got Elvis Chipezeze who was a master of sitting, of killing the game. This one I don’t know his name, I think Baroka they breed them hey.

“They breed these ones who don’t allow the play to go. But it’s okay they have to do what they have to do to survive.”

In response, Dlamini has hit-back, telling Mosimane not to cry on everything.

“There’s nothing like that my brother, he shouldn’t cry, he shouldn’t cry too much,” the keeper said in an interview with KickOff.com.

“As for me, I wouldn’t cry that much because we needed this win. It’s bad in the relegation zone my brother. If you don’t fight your own battles, no one will. You should do it for yourself.

“It’s not like we were wasting time, it’s because it happened at that moment where I was really injured. Even the referee could see that this thing is serious, it’s not like we were wasting time.

“I went to the game already injured. I got injured on Tuesday. So I had to monitor it up until the game was finished. I had a groin injury. If you take a look at the whole first half, I didn’t kick any ball. It’s not about tricks my brother.”

