Nigerian prophet TB Joshua has taken to social media to issue advice to Lionel Messi after the superstar fell out with Barcelona hierarchy in recent months.

The 33-year old now wants to leave Nou Camp this summer and has submitted a transfer request. The situation has been complicated by the fact that the club will not release him for free and any interested team will have to pay €700m ($833m) in transfer fees.

These demands have now led the two parties into a serious row, with Messi refusing to attend the pre-season camp which started on Monday.

Commenting on the issue, TB Joshua said, via his official Instagram handle, that it was not good for Messi to leave the Catalans bitter and offended.

He wrote: “It is not good advice for Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona bitter and offended. It is impossible to establish a healthy relationship with a person who left a previous relationship bitter and offended. This is my candid advice to Messi. History is our boss.”

