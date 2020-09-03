Nottingham Forest have sold defender Matty Cash as they retain faith in Tendayi Darikwa who recovered from a serious knee injury at the end of the previous campaign.

Cash was shifted to the right-back position following Darikwa’s injury on the eve of the season. The 23-year who used to play as a winger managed to put on consistent performances in his new role and attracted massive interest from other top clubs.

And Forest have now agreed to sell him to EPL side Aston Villa on a deal worth £14m ($18,6m) plus add-ons.

The player is joining the Villans on a 5-year contract.

Meanwhile, according to several reports in England, Nottingham could release another right back – 21-year old Jordan Grabriel – as coach Sabri Lamouchi believes he has enough cover in Darikwa and Carl Jenkinson.

