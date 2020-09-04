Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has confirmed that he will stay at the club, 10 days after telling them he wants to leave.

The transfer row between the two parties had been going back and forth since Messi, who has been there for nearly two decades, revealed to them his wishes to leave for free activating a clause in his contract which allows him to do so at the end of every season.

Barcelona were insisting that the clause expired in June, though Messi’s representatives argued that it still stands as the end of the season was extended by the Covid-19 crisis.

LaLiga backed Barcelona in the row, saying the only way the 33-year-old can leave is if his 700 million euros buyout clause is paid.

His father and agent Jorge flew to Spain to try and negotiate his son’s exit to no avail.

“I wasn’t happy and I wanted to leave. I have not been allowed this in any way and I will STAY at the club so as not to get into a legal dispute. The management of the club led by Bartomeu is a disaster,” he told Goal.com

“I told to the club, to the president in particular, that I wanted to leave. They know this since the start of the past season. I told them during all last 12 months. But I will stay here because I don’t want to start a legal war.”

“The truth is that there is no project at this club. They just plug holes as and when things happen. I would never go for a war against the club of my life. That’s why I’m staying,” he added.

