Zimbabwean winger Gabriel Nyoni has officially joined Cape Town-based National First Division (NFD) side Cape Umoya United.

The 27-year-old was released by Maritzburg United before the completion of his debut season and has since been training with Umoya after moving to Cape Town.

Umoya confirmed signing the former Highlanders captain via a Facebook post.

“Join us in welcoming Gabriel Nyoni to the family, our first signing of the upcoming Glad Africa Championship season,” read the post.

