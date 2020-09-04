Chilean winger Alexis Sanchez has taken a swipe at Manchester United after sensationally-claiming that he wanted to leave the club and return to Arsenal after his first training session with the Red Devils.

Sanchez moved to Old Trafford from Arsenal in 2018 but failed to live up to expectations before being loaned to Serie A side Inter Milan.

The 31-year-old has now admitted that he knew he wasn’t going to enjoy his game at United the first time he trained with new teammates.

“After the first training session, I realized many things. I came home and asked my family and my manager If I could not break my contract and return to Arsenal, something did not fit me but I had already signed,”Sanchez said in a video posted on Instagram.

“Months passed and I kept feeling the same. We were not united as a team at that time. The journalists also spoke without knowing it and it hurt. Former players spoke and had no idea what was happening inside the club and they hurt me.”

“A player also depends on the internal environment, that we need to be a family. We weren’t like that and it was reflected on the field, If someone had to be blamed, they blamed me,” the former Barcelona man, who made 45 appearances for United and scored just five goals, said.

