Liverpool are dominating the list of nominees for the PFA Players’ Player of the Year.

Senegal international Sadio Mane along with his three Reds team-mates – Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold is on the six-man list which is completed by Manchester City pair of Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne.

Alexander-Arnold, 21, is also on the shortlist for PFA’s Young Player award after he scored four goals and provided 13 assists from the right-back slot.

Manchester United duo Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford, Chelsea pair Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount together with Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka make up the PFA’s nominations.

Men’s PFA Players’ Player of the Year – Nominees:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Sadio Mané (Liverpool)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Men’s PFA Young Player of the Year – Nominees:

Tammy Abraham (Chelsea)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Mason Greenwood ( Manchester United )

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

