Liverpool are targeting to release up to ten players this summer transfer window as coach Jurgen Klopp looks to trim his squad.

According to Goal, the players could leave Anfield either on loan or permanently and the list includes Nat Phillips, Harry Wilson and Sheyi Ojo.

The Reds are also set to decide on the future of Rhian Brewster who is wanted by at least six Premier League clubs, and a loan looks likeliest for the striker.

Other players on the list are Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi, Ben Woodburn, Marko Grujic, Yasser Larouci and goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Karius has been training with the senior squad but is yet to get involved in any matches. He is likely to be sold before October’s deadline.

Meanwhile, Adam Lewis (Amiens) and Morgan Boyes (Fleetwood) have already left on season-long loan deals while defender Dejan Lovren joined Russian side Zenith St Petersburg on a permanent deal.

Ovie Ejaria (Reading), Adam Lallana (Brighton), Nathaniel Clyne and Andy Lonergan have all left the club on permanent transfers.

