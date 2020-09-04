SAFA’s head of referees Abdul Ebrahim says Chippa United were not robbed and the referee’s decision to disallow their goal against Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday was correct.

Chippa looked like they have scored a legitimate goal to level up things but the match official, Jelly Chavani, blew for a free-kick after goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune collided with his team-mate Erick Mathoho which allowed Boikanyo Komane to head in the ball.

Goal or no goal is the question: – Amanda Dlamini: Goal

– Jimmy Tau: Goal

Goal or no goal is the question: – Amanda Dlamini: Goal

– Jimmy Tau: Goal

– Mark Williams: Goal Were Chippa United unfairly denied a goal after Khune tripped over his own player?

In a statement by SAFA on Thursday, Ebrahim explained why the decision by Chavani was correct and Kevin Moyo’s role in that incident.

“The Chippa United player, Kevin Moyo, places himself in a position to challenge for the aerial ball. He does not jump up but, instead, impedes the Kaizer Chiefs defender [Mathoho] from contesting for the ball in the air,” Ebrahim said.

“He uses his body to push the opposition defender onto the path of his own goalkeeper [Khune]. At the same time, the Chiefs goalkeeper comes out to challenge for the ball but collides with his own team-mate, who had in turn been impeded by Moyo.

“The referee, Chavani clearly saw the incident and blew for a foul, as Komane, a team-mate of Moyo, heads the ball into the net. And the referee sounded the whistle before the ball crossed the line.

“The referee was 100 per cent correct to award a free-kick against Moyo as his action was not to challenge for the ball but to challenge the player off the ball.”

