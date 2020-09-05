Macauley Bonne got praises from his coach following his performances in Charlton Athletic’s 3-1 victory against Swindon Town on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean striker netted in the 36th minute with a volley to open the scoring. Charlie Barker and Chuks Aneke went on to seal the victory while Jonny Smith secured the consolation for the hosts.

The result saw Charlton reaching the second round of the League Cup.

Speaking after the game, coach Lee Bowyer described Bonne’s performance on the day as his best so far since arriving at the club last season.

He said: “On Macauley Bonne, I have to say that is by far the best performance he’s played for us. I just told him that, I’ve criticised Macca in the past but he was outstanding today, outstanding. It was a real man’s performance up top on his own. I’m really pleased for him as well.

“His goal was very good because I can assure you that isn’t easy, chest and a volley, especially on the run. It was a great finish from him. He had no time to think about it, it was just touch and finish.”

Pic Credit: Twitter/Charlton Athletic

