Here are the Starting XIs for selected games in the final round of the 2019/20 season.
Kick-off is at 3:30 pm for all games.
Baroka vs Kaizer Chiefs
Baroka XI: Chipezeze; Makume, Farmer, Sibiya, Gebhardt; Mosele, Kambala; Masiya, Phiri, Mgaga; Makgopa.
Chiefs XI: Khune, Moleko, Mathoho, Sasman, Cardoso, Katsande, Manyama, Parker, Frosler, Billiat, Nurkovic.
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Black Leopards
Sundowns XI: Mweene, Ngcongca, Langerman, Nascimento, Madisha, Coetzee, Mkhuma, Kekana, Sirino, Zwane, Maboe.
Leopards XI: Ndlovu K, Madau, Zulu, Masia, Gyimah, Abubakar, Mokoena, Khutlang, Matlaba, Ndlovu T, Makgetlwa.
Cape Town City vs SuperSport United
City XI: Leeuwenburgh, Fielies, Potouridis, Edmilson, Mkhize, Mokeke, Roberts, Nodada, Lakay, Ralani, Romeo.
SuperSport XI: Williams, Bhasera, Ditlokwe, Daniels, Kekana, Mokoena, Mbule, Webber, Lungu, Mahachi, Grobler.
