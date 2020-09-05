Here are the Starting XIs for selected games in the final round of the 2019/20 season.

Kick-off is at 3:30 pm for all games.

Baroka vs Kaizer Chiefs

Baroka XI: Chipezeze; Makume, Farmer, Sibiya, Gebhardt; Mosele, Kambala; Masiya, Phiri, Mgaga; Makgopa.

Chiefs XI: Khune, Moleko, Mathoho, Sasman, Cardoso, Katsande, Manyama, Parker, Frosler, Billiat, Nurkovic.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Black Leopards

Sundowns XI: Mweene, Ngcongca, Langerman, Nascimento, Madisha, Coetzee, Mkhuma, Kekana, Sirino, Zwane, Maboe.

Leopards XI: Ndlovu K, Madau, Zulu, Masia, Gyimah, Abubakar, Mokoena, Khutlang, Matlaba, Ndlovu T, Makgetlwa.

Cape Town City vs SuperSport United

City XI: Leeuwenburgh, Fielies, Potouridis, Edmilson, Mkhize, Mokeke, Roberts, Nodada, Lakay, Ralani, Romeo.

SuperSport XI: Williams, Bhasera, Ditlokwe, Daniels, Kekana, Mokoena, Mbule, Webber, Lungu, Mahachi, Grobler.

Comments

comments

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.