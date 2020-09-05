Kaitano Tembo’s SuperSport United side lost 1-0 to Cape Town City on the last day of the 2019/20 season to finish the campaign on 5th place and missed the ticket to play in the next edition of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Pretoria-based side seemed favourites to take up the spot, with a point-lead against their rivals – Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits – going into the final match.

But they lost it to Pirates who finished third on the log with 52 points while Wits won the 4th position.

The setback, however, won’t discourage coach Tembo who helped the team win a silverware this term.

SuperSport lifted the MTN 8 trophy, their third title in the club’s history and the Zimbabwean gaffer’s first as the team’s head coach.

