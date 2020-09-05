Khama Billiat has scored for in his second successive game after opening the scoring Kaizer Chiefs’ title deciding game against Baroka FC.

The Zimbabwean winger netted his goal with a cool left-footed finish from inside the box in the 39th minute.

His recent performances come at a crucial time after facing massive criticism for under-performances.

#AbsaPrem – GOAL: Billiat hands Chiefs the lead against Baroka. It’s two goals in two matches for him. As things stand, Chiefs will be crowned champions. Will that be a title-winning goal for Amakhosi?#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/ZVlMycfhWB — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) September 5, 2020

