Khama Billiat has scored for in his second successive game after opening the scoring Kaizer Chiefs’ title deciding game against Baroka FC.
The Zimbabwean winger netted his goal with a cool left-footed finish from inside the box in the 39th minute.
His recent performances come at a crucial time after facing massive criticism for under-performances.
#AbsaPrem – GOAL:
Billiat hands Chiefs the lead against Baroka. It’s two goals in two matches for him. As things stand, Chiefs will be crowned champions.
Will that be a title-winning goal for Amakhosi?#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/ZVlMycfhWB
— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) September 5, 2020
Comments
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.