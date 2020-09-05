ZIFA president Felton Kamambo has revealed that his association is likely to appoint an interim team-manager for the Warriors side to help in the preparations for the upcoming AFCON qualifier against Algeria in November.

The post has been vacant since last year when the national team technical was dissolved following a disappointing performance at the 2019 AFCON final in Egypt.

Several candidates have thrown their names in the hat, including Wellington Mpandare who last held the post.

In an interview with the Herald, Kamambo said the interviews will start three weeks from now, and to wait for the recruitment process to end, that could delay operations on the ground.

He said: “The recruitment exercise for the national team manager is underway and the interviews are likely to start in three weeks’ time.

“We have engaged a private human resources consultant to finalise the recruitment process.

“We have to give them the latitude, to work on the shortlist, and to conduct the interviews, so that we get the best candidate for the job.

“But, we are likely to have an interim appointment, in the meantime, because there is a lot of work that needs to be done on the ground.

“Remember, we have the game against Algeria coming up, and work has to start now.”

