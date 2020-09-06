Many people had forgotten that Khama Billiat loves Cristiano Ronaldo’s trademark goal celebration.

The reason for that is very simple; he went for nearly a year without scoring, hence didn’t execute it- unless he does it for other things which have nothing to do with football.

That celebration was finally witnessed for the first time this season yesterday, when the Zimbabwean winger Vmade a clever run in the box and sliced the ball beyond the reach of his Warriors teammate, Baroka goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze to give Kaizer Chiefs the breakthrough in the first half, an advantage which if they had defended, would perhaps have assured them the 2019/20 ABSA Premiership title.

Those in the truth-telling business will admit that Billiat did not have the best of seasons but the last two games have proven that there is more to Kaizer Chiefs’s woes than him not being in form.

The nimble-footed winger has endured all kinds of criticism this year, from suggestions that “Sundowns might have given Kaizer Chiefs the wrong Khama Billiat” to age-cheating allegations and the very same “experts” will not mention that he did score two very important goals in the last two games, which could have sealed the title if his loss of form was the only problem Amakhosi had.

They were on top of the league table for 28 out of the 30 round of fixtures and still failed to win the league.

Put simply, Amakhosi were log leaders for 379 days while Sundowns were there for only 39 minutes.

They (Chiefs) were once 13 points clear at the top but still failed to end their five-year league drought.

There is more to Kaizer Chiefs’ woes than Billiat’s loss of form, that has been proven by this last day of the season fiasco.

