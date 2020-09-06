Former Warriors defender Costa Nhamoinesu is reportedly in talks with Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters for a move, two months after leaving Czech giants Sparta Prague.

The 34-year-old former Masvingo United defender, the only African to ever captain Prague, left the club in July after a 7-year stay in which he made over 200 appearances which included games in both the Champions League and Europa League.

Indian Sports publication IFT News Media now claims that the Zimbabwean defender is on the brink of signing for the Super League side.

“Kerala Blasters in advance talks to sign the Zimbabwe defender Costa Nhamoinesu. He has also featured in Uefa Champions League and Europa League. For the last seven years he has played in the top division in Czech Republic. He has also previously played (in Poland) under Kibu vicuna in Zagłebie Lubin,” reported the publication.

