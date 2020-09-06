Zimbabwe Football Association )(ZIFA) president Felton Kamambo has ruled out the possibility of friendly games for the senior men’s national soccer team before the AFCON qualifiers against Algeria slated for November.

The Warriors take on the Desert Foxes in a Group H double header in November, after a lengthy break from football due to the Covid-19 crisis and head coach Zdravko Logarušić, who has not taken charge of any competitive game since his appointment in January because of the global pandemic, was hoping that the country’s football governing body organizes friendlies before that so that he could get to know the arsenal at disposal better but Kamambo admitted that might not be possible.

“I doubt if the Warriors will play any friendlies ahead of the November qualifiers considering the situation and also the window period is very near in September,” Kamambo said according to The Standard.

“I don’t think we will be able to arrange any friendly matches for the Warriors, but we will have to make sure that we are at our best in every department,” he added.

