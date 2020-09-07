Elvis Chipezeze says he will remain at Baroka next season after helping the side survive relegation.

The Zimbabwean goalkeeper was one of the key figures in the squad and assumed the captaincy at the start of this year. He kept nine clean-sheets and conceded 23 goals in 27 appearances in the league.

His contract expires in June, next year.

Speaking to H-Metro, the 30-year old said: “For now I’m still with Baroka, and I’m looking forward to the upcoming season. Hopefully, by the grace of God, we can try as much as possible to finish as high as possible because that has been the plan ever since we started the season.

“When we started the season, we were on top of the log for three weeks, and it was a good feeling. Maybe when we come back for the upcoming season, we wish that everything will be better and will try as much as possible to finish at a respectable position.

“Fighting relegation every year is frustrating, so we just have to see, but for now I’m still with Baroka, I’m happy here and happy with the project.”

