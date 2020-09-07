Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch was on Monday arrested for domestic violence and later released on bail.

The 27-year-old, who had disciplinary issues with the Pirates hierarchy in connection with violating Covid-19 regulations just after the ABSA Premiership returned after a 5 month break, was arrested this morning and taken to Midrand Police Station.

South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed in the morning that a soccer player was arrested for charges related to domestic violence but did not disclose the name.

A publication in the Rainbow Nation, Kick Off Magazine later revealed that the player in question is Lorch, who was later released on R2000 bail and will appear in court on the 8th of October.

Details as to what actually transpired and who the complainant is, are still sketchy.

