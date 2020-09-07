Warriors striker Prince Dube made his league debut for Tanzanian side Azam FC when they kick-started their 2020/21 campaign against Polisi TZ on Monday.

Dube moved from Highlanders to Azam last month and even scored for his new side in a pre-season friendly.

He started the season opener alongside fellow Zimbabweans Never Tigere and Bruce Kangwa and even assisted Obrey Chirwa for the only goal of the game on the stroke of half time.

Here is the goal;

