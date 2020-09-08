Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe received Paul Pogba’s Manchester United shirt from the Frenchman if his Instagram post is anything to go by.

The Yeni Malatyaspor man posted a video on the social networking site unpacking a parcel which turned to be a Pogba Number 6 United away shirt and even captioned it “Thank you Paul Labile Pogba.”

Watch the video below;

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CE2MANKp2bvew03-AKTcT_ranpRibS4V793FRY0/?igshid=5zzi5oyp63tg

