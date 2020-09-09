Kaizer Chiefs have revealed the reason behind the sacking of Ernst Middendorp.

The Soweto giants announced on Wednesday that they were parting ways with the German gaffer who took over from Giovanni Solinas in December 2018.

Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung said they considered a lot of aspects before sacking their coach and among them was how the team stumbled in the latter stages of the title race after leading on the table for the bigger part of the season.

Motaung told the club’s website: “We deliberated and considered many aspects related to the team, including our way of playing, our performances and the results before coming to the decision.

“We truly believed and hoped that our 50th anniversary would be better, and it indeed looked promising. The decision taken is part of a strategy to have the team win trophies again and to make our supporters happy because they deserve better.

“After giving the coach and the technical team the ammunition required to compete in the new season, there were some improvements, and this was evident during the first seven months of this 2019/2020 season.

“However, when the league restarted post-lockdown, things changed, and we looked a totally different side in our last eight league matches.”

Chiefs picked two wins from eight games to finish in second, behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

“We witnessed some heart-stopping performances and we were overtaken on the log in the last game of the season, which truly broke our hearts. We have to take responsibility – we can’t wait and allow this situation to continue,” the chairman added.

