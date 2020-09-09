Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace as defending champions Portugal beat Sweden 2-0 in a UEFA Nations League Group C clash on Tuesday.

In so doing, the 35-year-old reached 100 goals in international football with a stupendous free-kick in the first half, before getting to 101 when he completed his brace later in the game.

The Five-time World Player of the Year is the only the second male player in history to reach a century of international goals, the other one being Iranian Ali Daei (109).

He (Ronaldo) needs just eight goals to reach Daei’s record.

