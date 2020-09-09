Kevin De Bruyne was named Player of the Year by the England’s Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) on Tuesday.

The Manchester City forward beat the competition of Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson who was his closest rival, Sadio Mane ,Virgil van Dijk,Trent Alexander-Arnold and Raheem Sterling.

De Bruyne was also named in the team of the year which was dominated by champions Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold told home the Young Player of the Year after finishing the campaign with four goals and 13 assists.

TEAM OF THE YEAR:

Nick Pope (Burnley); Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson (all Liverpool), Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester City); Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva (both Manchester City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool); Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Sadio Mane (Liverpool).

