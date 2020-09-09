Tendai Ndoro has questioned his two-match ban from Safa in 2018 after a coach in the South African top-flight worked with three clubs inside a season.

The Zimbabwean striker was hit with the suspension after he contravened FIFA statutes which don’t allow a player to feature for three clubs in a single term.

The ex-Warriors star played one game for Orlando Pirates before moving to Saudi Arabia and then returned to South Africa to join Ajax Cape Town during the 2017/18 campaign.

Ndoro questioned if the same rules will not apply to coach Rhulani Mokwena who was an assistant at Orlando Pirates at the start of the season before joining Chippa United in a ‘loan arrangement’ then finished the 2019/20 term at Mamelodi Sundowns.

While Ndoro’s point is debatable, there are no such statutes which apply to coaches unless Safa have their own version of rules on that particular case.

