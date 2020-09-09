Prince Dube says he is targeting to get more playing minutes and, maybe, win a silverware in his debut season in the Tanzanian top-flight league.

The Zimbabwean striker moved to East Africa last month from Highlanders when he joined Azam on a two-year contract.

Dube made his league debut on Monday, starting in the encounter against Polisi TZ and registered his first assist when he set up former FC Platinum player Obrey Chirwa who scored the winner.

Speaking to H-Metro, the 23-year old said: “I want to add substance to the team, and I want to help them compete, win games and maybe add some silverware.

“I’m looking forward to having more game time with the club and also aiming to become a better every day.

“I want to do all I can for the team because I am someone who always has an aim to achieve more for his team.

“I know that nothing is impossible if you put hard work and commitment into it and that’s what I want to try and do and to enjoy my stay here.”

Dube added that he has adapted well at his new club and is blending well with other players.

“I’m happy here and have adapted so well to everything, and it wasn’t that hard to blend in with everyone since we have fellow Zimbabweans here, so they made things easy for me,” he said.

