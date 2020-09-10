Philippe Coutinho’s agent Kia Joorabchian has revealed that the player will stay at Barcelona next season.

The midfielder returned to Spain early this month following the end of his loan spell with Bayern Munich, but there was a lot of speculation regarding his future.

Speaking on talkSPORT radio in England, Joorabchian confirmed Barca’s new coach Ronald Koeman called him and confirmed that the Brazilian is in his plans for the new season.

“Koeman called him right after the Champions League victory with Bayern, the following day, and told him he’s very much in his plans and would like him to return,” the agent said.

“He was due to return on September 7, but actually he returned at the beginning of September because he didn’t want to lose his momentum and fitness, and he’s been training with Barcelona.

“All signs point to the fact Barcelona have changed quite dramatically, the way their philosophy of how they wanted to move forward from last year and the players they’ve brought in, like Coutinho, [Ousmane] Dembele and [Antoine] Griezmann they’re all going to be part of the squad this year.”

Coutinho had been linked with a move to Arsenal and Tottenham following the end of his season-long loan stay at Bayern Munich. His contract at Nou Camp expires in June 2023.

