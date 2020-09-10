UK-born Zimbabwean musician Donel Mangena was featured in Manchester United’s new third alternative kit promo when the club unveiled it on Tuesday.

The Red Devils announced a black and white striped kit with red detailing for the 2020/21 season and according to the club, the design goes back to the team’s first year at Old Trafford when they used a classic blue-and-white striped shirt as the alternative kit.

In their promo on Social Media platforms, Mangena featured along with David Beckham, other models and the players.

Swipe to the left to the third picture.

The kit is available exclusively at adidas.com/football, adidas stores, and official club stores including online at United Direct.

A wider release with select retailers will be available from 15 September 2020.

