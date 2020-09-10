Warriors striker Tino Kadewere is in contention to make his long-awaited Olympique Lyon debut after he was named in the match day squad for tomorrow’s Ligue 1 clash with Bordeaux.

The lanky striker has not made his official debut for Les Gones because he was not registered for the 2019/20 Champions League, in which Lyon reached the semi-finals and also missed the 2020/21 league opener, as he was still in Zimbabwe attending the funeral of his later brother Prince.

Kadewere was named in Rudi Garcia’s team for tomorrow’s clash, which includes Barcelona target Memphis Depay.

Here it is;

